The Twins placed Dyson on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right biceps tendinitis, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Minnesota may already have some buyer's remorse for Dyson, whom they acquired from the Giants on Wednesday with the hope that he would bolster the bullpen. Instead, Dyson served up six runs on six hits and two walks while retiring only two batters across his two appearances before the Twins shut him down with the injury. An exact timetable for Dyson's return isn't known, but the fact that he's dealing with an injury to his throwing arm suggests that he could be sidelined for longer than the 10-day minimum.