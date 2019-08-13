Dyson (biceps) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Dyson was moved to the IL on Aug. 4 due to right biceps tendinitis, but he's made a quick recovery and will be available to pitch in Tuesday's series opener in Milwaukee. He was knocked around for six runs in his first two appearances with the Twins and now sits with a 3.48 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with a 48:9 K:BB over 51.2 innings this season.

