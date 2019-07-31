Dyson was traded from the Giants to the Twins on Wednesday in exchange for Prelander Berroa, Jaylin Davis and Kai-Wei Teng, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Dyson has been rock solid for the Giants this season, compiling a 2.47 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 47:7 K:BB in 51 innings. He should slot in near the back-end of Minnesota's bullpen, likely in a setup role.