The Twins re-signed Blewett to a minor-league contract Monday.

Blewett was outrighted off the 40-man roster earlier this month but is now back in the organization. He held a 1.77 ERA and 18:8 K:BB over 20.1 frames with the Twins in 2024 and will likely begin the 2025 campaign at Triple-A St. Paul as relief depth.