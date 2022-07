Mooney was placed on the 7-day injured list at High-A Cedar Rapids with a right neck strain.

Mooney, a 2019 12th-round draft pick, has an impressive 12.17 K/9 and 2.50 ERA in 13 games (11 starts) over 54 innings at Cedar Rapids. At age 24, he's old for his level, but his performance makes him worth keeping tabs on.