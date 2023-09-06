Mooney (shoulder) gave up two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over one inning in his Double-A Wichita debut last Wednesday after being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Aug. 29.

Mooney has resided on Wichita's IL all season after he came out of spring training experiencing right shoulder fatigue. He received the green light to make his Double-A debut after he began a rehab assignment Aug. 11 and struck out eight while allowing just one hit and one walk over four shutout innings across four appearances between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Single-A Fort Myers.