Poppen was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Poppen will replace Devin Smeltzer -- who was optioned to the minors following Wednesday's game -- on the roster and in the bullpen. In one appearance with the big club this season, Poppen surrendered three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two across four innings. The 25-year-old righty has worked primarily as a starter in the minors, so he should offer length out of the bullpen during his time in the majors.

