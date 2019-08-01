The Twins optioned Poppen to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.

There was no room at the inn for Poppen after the Twins required a roster spot for reliever Sam Dyson, who was acquired from the Giants on Wednesday. Poppen's latest stint with the Twins lasted a week, with the right-hander making three appearances and striking out seven over 4.1 innings but surrendering four runs.

More News
Our Latest Stories