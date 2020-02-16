Poppen may begin the spring a little behind the other starters as he comes back from an elbow injury, but he could compete for a long-relief role, MLB.com reports.

Poppen has been throwing bullpen sessions in spring training and appears ready to appear in games at the start of spring. He missed the last six weeks of last season with a right elbow contusion. Poppen was an unheralded prospect at the start of the season, yet he rose from Double-A to the majors based on a strong strikeout rate (10.6 K/9 at Triple-A and 12.4 K/9 at Double-A). He'll need to improve his control to stick in the majors.