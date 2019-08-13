Poppen was placed on the 7-day injured list Tuesday due to a right elbow contusion, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

It's unclear as to when the injury occurred, but Poppen will be sidelined for at least the next week while on the mend. He sports a 3.84 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 68 punchouts over 61 innings this season for Triple-A Rochester.