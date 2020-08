The Twins recalled Poppen from their alternate training site prior to Sunday's game against the Indians, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Poppen will assume the active roster spot of starter Homer Bailey (biceps), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The 26-year-old right-hander could be one of several relievers the Twins turn to Sunday, as the club is expected to treat the series finale as a bullpen game once opener Tyler Clippard exits the contest.