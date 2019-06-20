Twins' Sean Poppen: Optioned to Triple-A
Poppen was optioned to Triple-A Rochester, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. He gave up three runs with two strikeouts and four walks over four innings in Wednesday's loss to Boston.
Poppen gave the Twins some needed innings out of the bullpen after Tuesday's 17-inning game, but was sent to the minors after his first career appearance. Poppen was an unheralded prospect at the start of the season but rose from Double-A to the majors based on a strong strikeout rate (10.6 K/9 at Triple-A and 12.4 K/9 at Double-A). However, he's struggled with control as Wednesday's outing showed. He'll need to limit his walks to be an option for the major league bullpen again later this season.
