Poppen was recalled by the Twins on Saturday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Poppen has been shuffled between alternate camp and the major-league roster to begin the season, but he could see slightly extended time on the 28-man roster after Jake Odorizzi (abdomen) and Zack Littell (elbow) were placed on the 10-day injured list. Poppen should pitch mainly in lower-leverage situations after posting a 3.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP with five strikeouts over three innings in his first two relief appearances this year.