Poppen was recalled to serve as the 29th man during Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Poppen was optioned to the Twins' alternate training site Sunday, but he'll be available out of the bullpen for Saturday's twin bill. The right-hander made two appearances as a reliever to begin the season, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five over three innings. He should be returned to the alternate training site following the doubleheader.