Twins' Sean Poppen: Sharp in spring debut
Poppen threw two scoreless innings with two strikeouts and reached 94 mph on the radar gun, according to MLB.com, in Saturday's spring training win over Pittsburgh.
Poppen was thought to be a little behind the other starters since he was coming back from an elbow injury that prematurely ended his 2019 season. However, his appearance in Minnesota's first MLB spring game likely shows he's at full strength. He'll compete for a bullpen role this spring. Poppen was an unheralded prospect at the start of last season, yet he rose from Double-A to the majors based on a strong strikeout rate (10.6 K/9 at Triple-A and 12.4 K/9 at Double-A). He'll need to improve his control to stick in the majors.
