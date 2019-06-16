Twins' Sean Poppen: Strong showing at Triple-A
Poppen has a 1.55 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 innings at Triple-A Rochester in five games (four starts).
Poppen is an unheralded 2016 19th-round draft pick from Harvard who has had an unspectacular minor league career so far. However, in the past year or so he's put up increasingly strong strikeout numbers (10.6 K/9 at Triple-A) which suggests he has a chance to be a late bloomer at age 25. He'll need to improve his walk rate (3.7 BB/9 at Triple-A and was 5.3 BB/9 at Double-A) to get a shot at the majors.
