Romo pitched an inning, allowing a run and one hit in Friday's 6-2 extra-innings loss to the Indians.

Tasked with protecting a one-run lead, Romo allowed leadoff hitter Oscar Mercado to get aboard with a triple in the eighth inning. He scored on a Yasiel Puig sacrifice fly, sticking Romo with the blown save. The run snapped a streak of six straight scoreless appearances for the right-hander, who now has a 3.38 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in 16 innings since joining the Twins.