Twins' Sergio Romo: Dealing with shoulder strain
Romo is dealing with a left shoulder strain that will limit him for several days, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Romo's injury doesn't sound too serious, but the Twins will exercise caution and limit his workload over the next few days to preserve his long-term health. The right-hander was effective after he was traded to the Twins in 2019, posting a 3.18 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 22.2 innings, and he figures to play a prominent role in the Twins' bullpen in 2020 once he's healthy.
