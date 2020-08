Romo did not allow a baserunner and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Sunday against Cleveland.

Romo was called upon to close the game with Taylor Rogers likely unavailable after earning saves in both Friday and Saturday's contest. Romo proved up to the task, retiring three batters on 15 pitches. He now has two saves on the season, but it is clearly behind Rogers in the pecking order for saves.