Romo (0-1) gave up three runs on two hits and one walk in one-third of an inning to take the loss versus Cleveland on Wednesday. He also hit a batter.

Romo was charged with all three of the Indians' runs in the eighth inning, as Danny Coulombe allowed an inherited runner to score. Wednesday was the first real hiccup for Romo this season, but it raised his ERA to 4.22 across 10.2 innings. He's added 14 strikeouts, three saves and eight holds in 12 appearances. Romo will likely continue battling with Taylor Rogers for closing duties, with the latter typically seeing most of the ninth-inning opportunities.