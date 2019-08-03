Romo gave up a hit and struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings to record his 18th save of the season -- and first as a member of the Twins -- in Friday's 11-9 win over the Royals.

Taylor Rogers had pitched three straight days and was unavailable Friday, so Romo got the call after Sam Dyson coughed up three runs in the eighth inning to create the save situation. That usage suggests Romo would be ahead of Dyson in the closer pecking order should anything happen to Rogers, but for now both right-handers will have to settle for setup roles in Minnesota.