Twins' Sergio Romo: Grabs third save as Twin
Romo gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning to record his 20th save of the season in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.
The veteran right-hander was charged with a blown save Wednesday while working in the eighth inning, but Romo is now 3-for-3 in save chances for the Twins while handling the ninth. More importantly, Taylor Rogers was called upon in the eighth in this one, suggesting Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli is willing to play matchups at the end of games -- Texas sent three straight right-handed hitters to the plate to begin the ninth -- rather than treating Rogers as his sole closing option. Romo may well collect a handful more saves before the regular season is done.
