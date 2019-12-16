Play

Romo signed a one-year contract with the Twins on Monday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Romo began his 2019 campaign with the Marlins, but he was dealt to the Twins near the trade deadline. He rewarded his new team by posting a 3.18 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with a 27:4 K:BB and three saves over 22.2 innings of work. With Taylor Rogers racking up 30 saves a year ago, Romo isn't expected to be the team's everyday closer, though he could see the occasional save opportunity while also handling mid-to-high-leverage situations in 2020.

