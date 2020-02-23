Play

Romo (non-throwing shoulder) threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in Sunday's spring training tie against Toronto.

Romo was limited early in spring training with a left shoulder strain, but it doesn't look like a worry for the regular season. The right-hander was effective after he was traded to the Twins in 2019, posting a 3.18 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 22.2 innings, and he figures to play a prominent role in the bullpen again.

