Twins' Sergio Romo: Healthy in spring debut
Romo (non-throwing shoulder) threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in Sunday's spring training tie against Toronto.
Romo was limited early in spring training with a left shoulder strain, but it doesn't look like a worry for the regular season. The right-hander was effective after he was traded to the Twins in 2019, posting a 3.18 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 22.2 innings, and he figures to play a prominent role in the bullpen again.
