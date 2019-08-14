Romo worked a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 19th save of the season, and second as a Twin, in a 7-5 win over the Brewers.

Taylor Rogers pitched both Saturday and Sunday, giving up a game-winning grand slam in the latter, so manager Rocco Baldelli turned to Romo instead in the ninth and the veteran right-hander came through. He now has a sharp 1.35 ERA, 0.30 WHIP and 6:0 K:BB in 6.2 innings since joining the Minnesota bullpen.