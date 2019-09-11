Romo (knee) threw a scoreless eighth inning in Tuesday's win over Washington.

Romo appeared to hurt his left knee walking off the mound at the end of his last outing on Saturday, but said after the game he was fine. The Twins will need him to stay healthy as he's become an important part of back end of the bullpen since coming over from the Marlins. Taylor Rogers has been the primary closer, but Romo has finished the 9th innings for saves based on matchups or when Rogers is unavailable.

More News
Our Latest Stories