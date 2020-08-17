Romo collected his third save in Sunday's 4-2 win over Kansas City, striking out each of the three batters he faced in one inning of work.

The Twins opted to use regular closer Taylor Rogers in the eighth inning, which left the ninth for Romo. The veteran right-hander was up to the task as he struck out Nicky Lopez and Hunter Dozier swinging before getting Jorge Soler looking to end the game. While Rogers figures to continue receiving the bulk of save opportunities, Sunday showed that manager Rocco Baldelli is not afraid to shuffle the back end of his bullpen. Given that Romo has gotten off to a strong start (2.25 ERA) while converting each of his three save opportunities, he could certainly see more chances to close games going forward.