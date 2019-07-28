Twins' Sergio Romo: Officially joining Minnesota
Romo, minor-league pitcher Chris Vallimont and a player to be named later are being traded from the Marlins to the Twins for minor-league first baseman Lewin Diaz on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Romo served as Miami's closer this season after inking a one-year deal, going 17-for-18 in save opportunities with a 3.58 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB across 37.2 innings. The 36-year-old figures to lose much of his fantasy appeal due to the move, since lefty Taylor Rogers seems likely to remain in the closer's role with his 2.27 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 59:8 K:BB. The Twins' late-inning plans could be altered further if the team makes another acquisition before Wednesday afternoon's trade deadline.
