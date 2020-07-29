Romo -- and not Taylor Rogers -- got the call in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Cardinals and got the job done to record his first save of the season, striking out one in a scoreless frame.

The Cards were due to send up two right-handed hitters plus switch hitter Dexter Fowler in the ninth, which could explain why Romo was manager Rocco Baldelli's choice to get the team's first save chance of the season over Taylor. It's still a huge boost to the 37-year-old's fantasy value this year if he works in any kind of committee arrangement with Taylor at closer rather than being a setup man. Romo did record 20 saves in 2019, but 17 of them came with Miami before his trade to Minnesota in late July.