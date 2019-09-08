Romo appeared to sustain a left leg injury during Saturday's game against the Indians, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The veteran right-hander wasn't removed mid-inning since the injury occurred on his final pitch of the frame, but he started to limp off the field before receiving support from the athletic trainers. Romo struck out two while allowing one run on two hits during the eighth inning, earning the hold.