Romo (non-throwing shoulder) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Romo is dealing with a left shoulder strain that the team has described as minor. The right-hander was effective after he was traded to the Twins in 2019, posting a 3.18 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 22.2 innings, and he figures to play a prominent role in the bullpen again this season once he's healthy.

