Minnesota declined the $5 million option in Romo's contract for 2021, electing to give him a $250,000 buyout, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Romo had a decent season in a setup role with a 4.05 ERA, five saves and a 10.4 K/9. While the Twins may have been prepared to move on from Romo since he'll be 38 next season, this move may indicate the Twins expect a soft market for free agent middle relievers this winter.