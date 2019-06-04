Twins' Seth Gray: Drafted by Twins

The Twins have selected Gray with the No. 119 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Gray has played third base since his freshman year at Wright State, and he's going to be able to stick there long-term. He took a dip at the plate in his sophomore season, but hit .345 as a junior and knocked 11 baseball out of the park. He'll do well for himself if he keeps making strides in the power department.