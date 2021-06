The Twins will recall Anderson from Triple-A St. Paul prior to Thursday's game against the Royals, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Anderson was sent to St. Paul just two days ago, but the Twins will be able to bring him back early after Caleb Thielbar (groin) was moved to the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The Twins will likely reserve Anderson's use for lower-leverage, mop-up scenarios while he's in the big leagues.