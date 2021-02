Anderson was traded to the Twins in exchange for LaMonte Wade on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Anderson made his major-league debut in 2019 and worked as a swingman for the Giants. In the shortened 2020 campaign, he threw 15.1 innings exclusively out of the bulpen and posted a 3.52 ERA with a 1.43 WHIP. He figures to fill a long-relief role for the Twins in 2021.