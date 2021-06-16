site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-shaun-anderson-optioned-to-triple-a-785369 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Shaun Anderson: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Anderson (hand) was activated from the injured list and optioned to Triple-A St. Paul, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Anderson threw a scoreless inning for St. Paul on Tuesday during a rehab stint and will remain with the club.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read