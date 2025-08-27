Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Activated ahead of start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Twins activated Woods Richardson (illness) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Woods Richardson will rejoin the Twins' rotation Wednesday in Toronto after missing much of August while recovering from a procedure to remove a parasite from his digestive tract. The righty went 3.1 innings and threw 64 pitches in his second of two rehab starts, so his workload figures to be relatively limited Wednesday.
