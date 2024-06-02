Share Video

Woods Richardson did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks over 4.1 innings against the Astros. He struck out six.

Woods Richardson, a native of suburban Houston, was pulled after one out in the fifth prior to facing the top of the Astros lineup for the third time. It was not a bad outing for Woods Richardson, though he doubled his homers allowed for the season, allowing a solo homer to Victor Caratini in the second followed by a two-run blast by Alex Bregman in the third that accounted for each of his three runs allowed. Following a five-run blowup against Toronto on May 11, Woods Richardson had allowed only three runs over his previous three starts totaling 15 innings coming into the day and maintains a 3.05 ERA and 1.11 WHIP on the season. He's next slated to toe the rubber next weekend when the Twins travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates.

