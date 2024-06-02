Woods Richardson did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks over 4.1 innings against the Astros. He struck out six.

Woods Richardson, a native of suburban Houston, was pulled after one out in the fifth prior to facing the top of the Astros lineup for the third time. It was not a bad outing for Woods Richardson, though he doubled his homers allowed for the season, allowing a solo homer to Victor Caratini in the second followed by a two-run blast by Alex Bregman in the third that accounted for each of his three runs allowed. Following a five-run blowup against Toronto on May 11, Woods Richardson had allowed only three runs over his previous three starts totaling 15 innings coming into the day and maintains a 3.05 ERA and 1.11 WHIP on the season. He's next slated to toe the rubber next weekend when the Twins travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates.