Woods Richardson (3-4) earned the win Thursday over the Mariners, allowing two hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six.

It was a strong performance from Woods Richardson, who's allowed just three earned runs on seven hits over his last three starts (16 innings). The right-hander's lowered his ERA to 4.63 this season with a 1.39 WHIP and 52:22 K:BB across 58.1 innings. Woods Richardson is currently lined up to face the Marlins on the road in his next outing.