Woods Richardson (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list at Double-A Wichita on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Woods Richardson hasn't taken the mound for Wichita since June, but he's now cleared the COVID-19 protocols and should soon retake the mound. The 21-year-old has a 3.31 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 54:20 K:BB over 54.1 innings this season.