Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Best outing of career
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woods Richardson (7-4) earned the win Monday, allowing two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings against the Yankees. He struck out 11.
Woods Richardson turned in a career outing Monday, reaching double-digit strikeouts for the first time in the majors. The 24-year-old was once seen as a high-upside pitching prospect, but he was traded twice before reaching the majors, and the shine came off a bit, as his fastball velocity backed up. He's averaging a career-best 93.3 mph with his fastball this year, but his 11.8 K-BB% is still middling. Across 21 appearances this season, he holds a 4.31 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 100.1 innings.
