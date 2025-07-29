Woods Richardson didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Red Sox, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

Woods Richardson pitched four scoreless innings to begin his outing, but Alex Bregman launched a three-run home run in the fifth frame to leave a major mark on the hurler's ledger. Although the right-hander tallied his most punchouts since his June 26 start versus the Mariners, the seven hits allowed were his most since June 10 against the Rangers. Woods Richardson will take a pedestrian 4.24 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 69:35 K:BB across 80.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance, currently slated for this weekend in Cleveland against the Guardians.