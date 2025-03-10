Woods Richardson gave up three runs, all unearned, in three innings with four strikeouts and no walks in Sunday's spring training loss to Baltimore. He has a 1.29 ERA with a 7:2 K:BB in seven innings this spring.

Woods Richardson entered spring as the leading candidate for the fifth starter role and hasn't done anything to lose that position after three spring starts. He's in a competition with David Festa and Zebby Matthews, and the Twins' fourth starter spot could be up for grabs as well if Chris Paddack falters.