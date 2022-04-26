Richardson has allowed one unearned run in 16.2 innings in three starts for Double-A Wichita with a 14:4 K:BB ratio.

Richardson had a 5.76 ERA with a troubling 5.2 BB/9 at Double-A New Hampshire before his trade to Minnesota from Toronto last season. He threw just eight innings for Double-A Wichita after the trade as he spent time on the U.S. Olympic team. It's just three starts, but his improved control is an encouraging sign.