Woods Richardson (2-4) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks over six innings as the Twins were routed 9-0 by the Brewers. he struck out three.

A throwing error by Ryan Jeffers in the first inning took a run off the right-hander's ledger and allowed him to come away with his first quality start of the season. Woods Richardson figures to remain with the big-league club through the All-Star break as Zebby Matthews makes his way back from a shoulder strain, but his 5.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 46:21 K:BB through 53.1 innings with the Twins make him a risky fantasy option. He lines up to make his next start at home next week against the Mariners.