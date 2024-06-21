Woods Richardson did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in six innings against the Rays. He struck out six.

Woods Richardson allowed single runs in the second and third frames, keeping the Rays at bay as he completed six innings for his fourth quality start of the season. It was the third time in four outings the right-hander struck out exactly six batters, including a couple of big strikeouts to end the fourth and fifth innings, each coming with runners in scoring position to keep the game tied. Woods Richardson has been solid throughout his first extended run in the majors, tallying a 3.26 ERA and 1.14 WHIP through 12 starts with 52 strikeouts over 60.2 innings. A matchup with the Diamondbacks likely awaits next week.