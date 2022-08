The Twins promoted Woods Richardson from Double-A Wichita to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The 21-year-old right-hander will move up to the Twins' top affiliate after supplying a 3.00 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 78:27 K:BB across 72 innings at Double-A. Woods Richardson was one two prospects the Twins received in last summer's trade that sent Jose Berrios to Toronto.