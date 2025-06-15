Woods Richardson is listed as the Twins' probable starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Astros in Houston.

Woods Richardson was summoned from Triple-A St. Paul earlier this week and made his eighth start of the season for the Twins on Tuesday, when he took a loss after allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. Despite the poor outing, Woods Richardson will end up getting another turn through the rotation while the Twins are lacking in appealing alternatives after Pablo Lopez (shoulder) and Zebby Matthews (shoulder) both recently landed on the injured list.