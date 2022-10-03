Woods Richardson (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against Detroit.

Woods Richardson gave up two runs in the first inning on an error and a wild pitch before serving up a solo homer to Eric Haase in the third. The right-handed rookie forced 10 whiffs while his fastball sat in the low-90s. He posted an impressive 2.77 ERA across 107.1 frames with Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul this season. Woods Richardson should get the chance to compete for a spot in the Opening Day rotation during spring training next year.