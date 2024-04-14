The Twins returned Woods Richardson to Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.

As expected, Woods Richardson's stay with the Twins was only a temporary one, as he was summoned from St. Paul to serve as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader with the Tigers. He started the second game of the twin bill, earning the win while limiting Detroit to one run on two hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings. Woods Richardson should be the Twins' top choice the next time the big club is in need of a spot starter.